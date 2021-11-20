UFC Vegas 43 post-fight show: Was this the worst card of the year?

Ketlen Vieira scored a major win with a convincing unanimous decision nod over former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate in the UFC Vegas 43 main event, but was Saturday’s card one of the worst of the year?

In all, there were 10 decisions in 11 fights. The card took a big hit before it even started with the loss of a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Terrance McKinney and Fares Ziam. And while Vieira and Tate went hard five rounds, Taila Santos made short work of Joanne Wood, and Adrian Yanez and Davey Grant went to war, all of that might not have been enough to make up for the card’s overall malaise.

MMA Fighting’s Jose Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and E. Casey Leydon break down the card, which also included a pivotal win for rising welterweight contender Sean Brady, as well as the controversy surrounding preliminary winner Cody Durden, and more.

