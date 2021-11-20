UFC Vegas 43 bonuses: Taila Santos cashes lone POTN award on decision-heavy card

On a card that featured 10 decisions out of its 11 fights, Taila Santos was the lone standout in more ways than one.

Santos, the No. 12 ranked flyweight on MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, cashed the sole Performance of the Night bonus at UFC Vegas 43 for her first-round destruction of perennial contender Joanne Wood. Santos submitted Wood with a rear-naked choke in the waning seconds of the opening round to notch the biggest victory of her UFC career and keep her winning streak alive at four straight.

Santos, 28, earned $50,000 in bonus money for her handiwork.

The event’s only other post-fight bonuses went to bantamweights Adrian Yanez and Davey Grant, who earned $50,000 in Fight of the Night honors after opening Saturday’s main card with a grueling three-round battle. In the end, Yanez defeated Grant via split decision.

Yanez is now 4-0 in the UFC and has won post-fight bonuses for all four of his victories.

UFC Vegas 43 took place Nov. 20 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Ketlen Vieira defeated former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate via unanimous decision in the night’s main event.