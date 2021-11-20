UFC Vegas 43 in Tweets: Pros react to Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate, Sean Brady’s breakthrough win, more

Miesha Tate’s comeback trail took an unexpected detour at UFC Vegas 43, as veteran contender Ketlen Vieira outstruck and outpointed the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion to capture a back-and-forth unanimous decision in Saturday’s main event.

Check out reaction to Vieira’s big win below, plus more from Sean Brady’s harrowing co-headlining victory over Michael Chiesa and the best of the rest from UFC Vegas 43.

KETLEN VIEIRA DEF. MIESHA TATE

New mythical fighter : stand and bang Miesha . These girls are trading #UFCVegas43 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 21, 2021

Miesha needs more feints — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 21, 2021

Great fight. One of these girls is going to be very upset! #UFCVegas43 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) November 21, 2021

Nothing has been decisive in this fight so far but I have Tate up 3-1. #UFCVegas43 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 21, 2021

Tate’s tough tough glad she’s back — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 21, 2021

Vieira 3-2 . This might be split . Miesha made this fight interesting . Vieira has a prototype build ! #UFCVegas43 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 21, 2021

Great fight. Highly competitive the fight but I feel Vieira won that fight, no question! #UFCVegas43 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) November 21, 2021

So does everybody get a main event now? #everybodygetamainevent — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 21, 2021

Cue the Conor tweet “superb performance from these warriors thinking back to me fight with Dustin he too was busted up by me dagger sniper ferocious unmerciful left hand if it wasn’t for the sun rising in the East and setting in the west .glorious is this world fight game” — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 21, 2021

SEAN BRADY DEF. MICHAEL CHIESA

I am a big fan of both these guys, and their tattoos! LFG!!!! #UFCVegas43 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) November 21, 2021

"Damn bro" — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) November 21, 2021

Lol at @seanbradymma corner just enjoying the fight and drinking his water #UFCVegas43 — Chris The Action Man Curtis (@Actionman513) November 21, 2021

It’s ok Mike, you’re still top 10 and you will show them why you belong there. You’re a Highlander, you got this big bro #UFCVegas43 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 21, 2021

DC is the man — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 21, 2021

Brady had to call someone out! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 21, 2021

TAILA SANTOS DEF. JOANNE WOOD

She’s fking good! — Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) November 21, 2021

Yahh… Style Thai Brasil Floripa Team!

Taila Santos is the future, towards the top!

Congratulations to my incredible Coach Marcio Malko and all my amazing Team! #ufcvegas43 #ufc — Marina Rodriguez MMA (@wmmarz) November 21, 2021

What a performance by Santos!#UFCVegas43 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) November 21, 2021

RANI YAHYA DEF. KYUNG HO KANG

Yahya has that old man dad strength. #UFCVegas43 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 20, 2021

Great seeing the OG vets get the W. @RaniYahya_mma #UFCFightnight — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) November 21, 2021

The OG doing OG things #ufcvegas43 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) November 21, 2021

If yahya takes you to the floor, you can't make any more mistakes #UFCVegas43 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) November 20, 2021

Great victory by the BJJ ace Rani Yahya!#UFCVegas43 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) November 21, 2021

ADRIAN YANEZ DEF. DAVEY GRANT

What a fight. Some bantamweight heat FOTN so far. #UFCVegas43 — Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) November 20, 2021

@DaveyGrantMMA and @yanezmma are both absolute zombies. They are just beating the tar out of each other and not caring. Awesome scrap. #UFCVegas43 — Chris The Action Man Curtis (@Actionman513) November 20, 2021

It's like Grant's swinging a golf club! Yanez just takes it too. This is wild #UFCVegas43 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) November 20, 2021

Yanez range control is sooooo good. His striking is next level! #UFCVegas43 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) November 20, 2021

Love seeing my season 4 #DWCS alumni get those @ufc dubs! Congrats Yanez! #UFCVegas43 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) November 20, 2021

Did I just hear a 30-27 Grant???!!! #UFCVegas43 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 20, 2021

30–27 are u freaking serious — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 20, 2021

March — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) November 20, 2021