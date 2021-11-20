Watch Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 43’s main event above, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC Vegas 43 took place Nov. 20 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. Former UFC champion Miesha Tate (19-8) and Ketlen Vieira (12-2) battled in a bantamweight contest, which aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.

IMPRESIONANTE‼️ Inteligente y agresiva @KetlenVieiraUFC derrota a Miesha Tate por decisión unánime en #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/HOHM0feoxJ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 21, 2021

Agresivo plan de juego en el clinch en round 4 #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/6Iq0RYFZNm — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 21, 2021

Gran batalla de plan de juegos! Cómo califican los 2 rounds? #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/MfUoBhG6o7 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 21, 2021

Pone presión Tate con lucha mientras que Vieira usa el golpeo #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/zoJrp8c8ut — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 21, 2021

Round 1

Main event time. The ever-reliable Jason Herzog is our referee for this bantamweight bout. This is Tate’s second fight since ending her retirement, and a win very well could propel her into a title shot. She walks out to her old faithful, “Roar” by Katy Perry. Vieira walks out to “Efesios” by Brazilian artist Anderson Freire. They touch ‘em up and we’re off. Tate circles right and paws out her jab. Vieira blocks a head kick attempt and counters with punches, then pops Tate with a jab of her own. Another stiff jab lands for Vieira. Tate’s nose is already a little bloodied. Vieira catches her with another combination as Tate comes inside. The length of Vieira is posing some problems early. Tate bumrushes Vieira into the fence then connects with a hard left hook off the break. Vieira works for a single-leg takedown but Tate sprawls and defends as the horn sounds. Close round.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Vieira.

Round 2

Vieira’s corner was livid with her for shooting for that late takedown. They want her to box with Tate. She answers the call and comes out firing. Tate unloads a front kick to the midsection to keep her at bay. Solid right cross in response from Vieira. Tate finds a home for a winging overhand left and the two trade in the pocket. Tate storms forward and starts throwing bombs. Hard one-two from Tate but Vieira connects as well. Very even exchanges here for the most part, but they’re both going for it. Tate changes levels for a single-leg but gives it up quickly. Tate continues to load up with that right hand while Vieira paws out a few jabs. Tate looks slow in there.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Vieira. (20-18 Vieira.)

Round 3

Tate takes the center of the cage and throws out a few low kicks. She charges forward with a punching combination but misses everything. Oof, accidental eye poke by Tate. Vieira takes a moment to recover. We’re back, and Tate returns to her jab. Vieira is keeping her weapons holstered right now and it’s starting to frustrate her coaches. Tate stays busy with straight punches; nothing lands flush, but the activity is there. Herzog warns Tate to watch her outstretched fingers. Big shot lands for Vieira and causes Tate to try to changes levels, but she can’t get anything going along the fence. Tate closes the distance again at the 10-second clapper and unloads a few knees to the body.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Tate. (29-28 Vieira.)

Round 4

Tate comes out pressuring. Heavy one-two lands flush on Vieira’s chine. That was one of Tate’s better shots. Another jab from Tate, and she bulldozes her way straight into a double-leg takedown then floats to Vieira’s back. Vieira stands but Tate is still plastered onto her. Vieira finally shakes Tate off her back as they’re clinched along the fence. Some nice dirty boxing here from Tate. Feels like she’s starting to take control of this fight. They break and trade heavy leather in the center of the cage. Tate goes body-head only to get tied up by Vieira, who answers with a series of her own body punches. One minute to go. Vieira connects with a hard right hand. Tate punches her way inside then sneaks a knee into Vieira’s head. Man, total toss-up round. These scores could be everywhere.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Tate. (38-38.)

Round 5

This really could be anyone’s fight right now. I do not envy the judges tonight. Tate misses with a lunging hook and Vieira counters with a hard right. Vieira cracks Tate with a three-punch combination! Tate stumbles a bit from that. There’s no quit in Tate though — she’s firing off shots with a palpable urgency. Vieira lands again. Those long, pawing strikes are just so hard for Tate to avoid right now. Tate’s face is smeared with blood, but just as I write that she cracks Vieira with an overhand right. Vieira answers with a stiff jab. True crimson mask developing on Tate. One minute to go and this is winning time. Who wants it more? Tate wades forward with her jab. Vieira seems content to stay on the outside and ride out the round. Tate’s left eye is a mess. Incredibly tough fight to score.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Vieira. (48-47 Vieira.)

Official Decision

UFC Vegas 43 results: Ketlen Vieira def. Miesha Tate via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)