UFC Vegas 43 live blog: Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira

This is the UFC Vegas 43 live blog for Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira, the bantamweight main event for Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The matchup will feature the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Tate, the No. 10 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, against Vieira, the No. 8 ranked fighter who competes for the second time in 2021 following a unanimous decision loss to Yana Kunitskaya in February.

Tate made her successful UFC return following a near five-year retirement in July with a TKO win over Marion Reneau. Prior to that, Tate lost back-to-back fights to Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington in 2016, which prompted her to take a hiatus from the sport. Tate memorably captured the UFC women’s bantamweight title with a submission of Holly Holm at UFC 196.

Vieira has lost two of her last three fights after starting her UFC career with a 4-0 run that carried her to the brink of title contention. She holds notable wins over Sara McMann, Cat Zingano, and Sijara Eubanks.

Check out the UFC Vegas 43 live blog below.