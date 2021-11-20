RIZIN 32 videos, results: Rena Kubota stops Miyuu Yamamoto with vicious knee in main event

RIZIN put on its 32nd card with atomweight contender Miyuu Yamamoto looking to avenge her MMA debut loss to Rena Kubota five years after the fact in the main event in Okinawa, Japan, but didn’t get her revenge in the end Saturday.

Yamamoto kicked off well in the first round, landing a couple of good left hands before taking Kubota down to work with her ground and pound. Kubota surprised her with an armbar attempt, with Yamamoto landing knees to the head to defend herself. Kubota had the armbar deep, but time ran out.

Yamamoto wasted no time on the feet in the second stanza, getting Kubota on the ground just second into the action. Back on the feet after a minute of ground and pound, Yamamoto shot for another takedown but ate a big knee to the face. Yamamoto was hurt and the referee stopped it after a few more shots from Kubota.

The 13-fight event featured more wild finishes, such as Tanner Lourenco making Shinya Kumazawa pay for using a gi during the match, and forcing him to tap while choking him with the lapel. In the heavyweight division, Bobby Ologun finished MMA newcomer Katsuya Kitamura with a rear-naked choke in the second.

The Japanese audience witnesses a couple of wild knockouts in the early portion of the show as Yuichi Miyagi put Tomohiro Adaniya out cold with a vicious knee in the clinch inside the first minute of their flyweight contest, while Noah Bey dropped and finished Daryl Lokuku with a right hand.

black panther with a bomb outta nowhere #RIZIN32 pic.twitter.com/2cR16iYc5V — ᴊᴀᴋᴇ (@jakeshredz420) November 20, 2021

Check the complete RIZIN 32 results below.

Rena Kubota def. Miyuu Yamamoto via second-round TKO (3:35)

Yoshiro Maeda def. Mitsuhisa Sunabe via unanimous decision

Bobby Ologun def. Katsuya Kitamura via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)

(2:34)

Noah Bey def. Daryl Lokuku via third-round knockout (1:09)

Juri Ohara def. Kohei Tokeshi via first-round TKO (1:16)

Haruo Ochi def. Tatsuya So via unanimous decision

Yuichi Miyagi def. Tomohiro Adaniya via first-round knockout (0:47)

Mizuki Oshiro def. Aira Koga via split decision

Tanner Lourenco def. Shinya Kumazawa via second-round submission (gi choke) (1:34)

Sho Sekihara def. Takahiro Kuniyoshi via unanimous decision

Kickboxing:

Koji Tanaka vs. Kazuma Sone via unanimous decision

Hirokatsu Miyagi def. Lopez Satsuma via first-round KO (2:39)

Ryoga Terayama def. Hiroki Kinjo via unanimous decision