UFC Vegas 43 Results: Vieira vs. Tate

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 43 results for the Vieira vs. Tate fight card, a live blog of the anticipated main event, and live UFC Vegas 43 Twitter updates.
In the main event, former UFC champion Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira will square off in a pivotal fight between top bantamweights.
Michael Chiesa will look to get back on track as he tries to hand Sean Brady his first career loss in a welterweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 43 results below.
Main card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate
Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady
Prelims (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez
Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Sean Soriano
