Terrance McKinney pulled from UFC Vegas 43 fight after cornerman tests positive for COVID-19

Terrance McKinney will no longer compete against Fares Ziam at UFC Vegas 43 after one of his cornermen tested positive for COVID-19 on the morning of the fight.

McKinney took to Twitter to make the announcement himself Saturday afternoon, while promising fans to reschedule their scrap soon.

Someone in my corner got Covid and they were forced to cancel my fight. I don’t have Covid, but they say due to risk exposure I can’t fight. Sorry y’all, I appreciate all the support and love. We’re workin hard to get the fight rescheduled ASAP — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 20, 2021

McKinney (11-3) was looking to improve on his record-setting performance from his promotional debut at UFC 263 in June. During the fight, ‘T-Wrecks’ blitzed through Matt Frevola with a seven-second knockout. This performance not only set the UFC lightweight record for fastest KO, but also extended the Washington native’s win streak to four.

McKinney previously dispatched Dedrek Sanders, Toninho Gavinho, and Michael Irizarry Ortiz en route to earning his UFC contract.

Ziam (11-3) was also looking to continue his winning ways after edging Luigi Vendramini and Jamie Mullarkey before being paired up against McKinney.