UFC Vegas 43 preview show ft. Andrea Lee: Does Miesha Tate get title shot with main event win?

Is just getting a win enough for Miesha Tate at UFC Vegas 43 to get back to a title fight — and a chance to potentially exact revenge on Amanda Nunes?

The former bantamweight champion takes on Ketlen Vieira in Saturday’s main event at the APEX and looks to improve to 2-0 since her return from a long layoff from the sport. That matchup, along with the co-main event between Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady, and more are discussed with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, E. Casey Leydon, along with a special guest: UFC flyweight contender Andrea Lee.

An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.