UFC Vegas 43 weigh-in results: Ketlen Vieira, Miesha Tate set for bantamweight main event

Miesha Tate is back in the groove of fight week.

The former UFC bantamweight champion was first to weigh in at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 43 and she hit the mark at 135.5 pounds for her headlining bout opposite Ketlen Vieira. This is Tate’s second successful weigh in since returning from retirement in July.

Vieira also successfully hit the mark at 136 pounds. This is good news for the Brazilian contender who missed weight by two pounds ahead of her most recent fight in February, a unanimous decision loss to Yana Kunitskaya.

Saturday’s main event features two fighters in the top 10 of MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, No. 8 Vieira and No. 10 Tate.

All 24 fighters competing on Saturday’s card successfully made weight, including co-main event welterweights Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady, who both weighed in at 170.5 pounds.

The official weigh-ins were unusually brisk, with all of the fighters making to the scale within the first 45 minutes of the two-hour window.

See the UFC Vegas 43 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Ketlen Vieira (136) vs. Miesha Tate (135.5)

Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Sean Brady (170.5)

Rani Yahya (135.5) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (136)

Joanne Wood (126) vs. Taila Santos (125.5)

Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Adrian Yanez (135)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Pat Sabatini (145) vs. Tucker Lutz (145.5)

Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Natan Levy (154)

Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs. Lupita Godinez (115.5)

Terrance McKinney (155.5) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

Cody Durden (126) vs. Aori Qileng (126)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145) vs. Sean Soriano (146)

Luana Pinheiro (116) vs. Sam Hughes (115.5)