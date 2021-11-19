Cynthia Calvillo reacts to UFC Vegas 42 loss to Andrea Lee, broken orbital: ‘Talk your sh*t’

Cynthia Calvillo has a message for those who are questioning her heart following a TKO loss this past Saturday.

Calvillo took on Andrea Lee on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 42 and took a lot of punishment over the 10 minutes of action. Between the second and third rounds, Calvillo and her team made the decision to call the fight, thus awarding Lee her second consecutive stoppage victory.

On Thursday, Calvillo took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the fight, injuries, recovery, and how the fans have reacted.

“Dark places bring out the best in me. I’ve had worse losses than this in life. Orbital broken in the [first] round and people count me out. I know what I’m capable of. I’m a fighter no matter what they say. Thank you to all who still believe in me, I feel it. To the rest, I see it. Too many people selling you wolf tickets to the max fighting nobodies! ‘Pay my bills.’ I’ll beat their ass. The real ones know the truth. Talk your sh*t,” Calvillo stated.

After a successful move to the UFC’s women’s flyweight division — a unanimous decision win over Jessica Eye in the main event of UFC on ESPN 10 in June 2020. — Calvillo has lost three straight. The 34-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 255 before being finished for the first time in her career by Jessica Andrade at UFC 266 in September.

Following the loss to Lee, Calvillo could be facing six-months on the shelf as she must receive medical clearance for the right inferior orbital wall fracture suffered in the fight, per the Nevada Athletic Commission.