Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day.

We all know how important it is in this business to make the most of your post-fight mic time, but one Russian fighter took this adage to the extreme last week.

(Big thanks as always to @Barrelelapierna for their weekly lists of the best KOs and submissions, and to @Grabaka_Hitman for uploading many of the clips you see here. Give them a follow and chip in on Patreon if you can.)

Dmitry Klimov vs. Nazir Kishukov

AL: There’s really no elegant way to put this. One guy threw a friggin’ microphone at another guy and also tried to kick him.

Otra semana normal en Rusia pic.twitter.com/T77qg2u75i — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) November 15, 2021

JM: One gentleman attempted to enthusiastically give the other gentleman the voice recording and amplification device he was currently in possession of by propelling the device towards the second gentleman quite rapidly. The gentleman then made a vigorous attempt to introduce the second gentleman to his lower body extremity.

There. Elegant as crap.

AL: Some context.

Pat Mahomes on the microphone up there is welterweight Dmitry Klimov, fresh off of a quick submission victory over Nazir Kishukov (more on that in a second). Following Klimov’s win, someone who may or may not be from Kishukov’s corner stepped forward to immediately challenge Klimov.

Harsh words followed (I assume), and Klimov decided the best way to resolve the situation was to WHIP HIS MIC at dude’s head and use the distraction to set up a high kick. Whether he intended to strike the body as a warning or was going for the head is unclear. I’m thinking warning shot.

JM: While the distinguished gentleman certainly was in error, showcasing a decided lack of sound judgment and moral turpitude, we too should be wary of inaccuracy in our contextualization of this most reprehensible of events.

To categorize Monsieur Klimov’s tibia-based assault as a “high kick” misses the mark — much like the aforementioned assault — as the strike in question barely exceeded the height of medium-sized canine. More accurately, I posit, we could and should describe this incident as an unsuccessful lower-body extremity strike towards the counterpart’s cranium which ultimately rose only to the relative level of said individual’s sternum.

AL: Not sure how I’m feeling about Elegant Jed. I apologize in advance for this.

Really though, 10 out of 10 for the incredibly accurate throw and the kick, which would have counted as a significant strike in my book. Not that we would ever encourage this sort of thing.

You know who would though? The promotion itself, Hardcore Fighting Championships. A quick glance at their Instagram shows that they not only encourage AEW-style antics, but I’m willing to bet they manufacture some of it as well.

JM: With a rather dubious name like “Hardcore Fighting Championships” we can scarcely be surprised when the proletariate comrades that comprise the working body of the promotion are prone to fits of mania and other behaviors which would commonly be decried by more polite society. Nor could we feign amazement at the prospect that said promotion would encourage such acts of baseborn hooliganism.

AL: I did want to circle back on the submission victory itself, which was Klimov just mauling Kishukov and threatening to tear his arm off.

Numero 3⃣

Armbar de Dmitry Klimov en Hardcore FC 13 pic.twitter.com/EVZ6i989JV — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) November 15, 2021

That scream will haunt me.

JM: Verily, Monsieur Kishukov’s harrowing shriek and bloody visage shall remain with me for some time.

Check out the event for free on YouTube:

Danielle Cohen vs. Laura Ottenberg

AL: There was no beating Klimov’s post-fight antics for our featured weirdness, but the most brutal-looking knockout (and there were so many) of this past week had to belong to bantamweight Danielle Cohen from a Combat Night event in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

To make another pro wrasslin’ reference, that looked like one of those forearm/elbow shots they throw in a match that makes a loud sound but doesn’t hurt too much, except this looked like it hurt a hell of a lot.

JM: Mademoiselle Ottenberg was introduced to Lord Morpheus in a most violent and appalling manner. One can only hope she enjoyed her unwilling slumber and awoke with nary a memory of the regrettable incident.

Kern Routley vs. Bozhidar Yordanov

Adam England vs. Craig Mouring

AL: Kudos to England’s Shock n’ Awe promotion for their excellent use of social media. Normally, we have a segment on Missed Fists called Who Kicked it Better? but Shock n’ Awe saved us the trouble by setting it up themselves with a comparison vid showing Kern Routley and Adam England’s absurd head kick KOs from this past Saturday in Portsmouth.

I don’t really have an opinion on this, especially since it looks like they happened in different combat sports, but I will ask what good are gloves when head kicks are legal? Do we need to start adding foot gloves (wait, would that just be boots?) to prevent these things from happening?

JM: The primary function of gloves is not to protect the fighter on the receiving end of the blows from suffering damage — that would undermine the core principles of combat sports — but to protect the hands of the offensive combatant and to counteract lacerations to the face of both competitors.

During pugilistic encounters wherein hundreds of blows may be exchanged, the potential for lacerations is elevated, whereas the probability of suffering said injuries from lower body extremity attacks is markedly less pronounced. Ergo, I would humbly reject your proposal of padded footwear.

AL: Oh, we’re still doing this bit?

Yuri Neles vs. Antonio Eduardo

Our Humpty Dumpty of the week goes to Yuri Neles at Shooto Brasil 109 in Rio de Janeiro.

Neles ends this one with a couple of bombs that has Antonio Eduardo striking a Michael Jackson pose against the cage.

JM: Indubitably, this was a most curious of descents for the vanquished combatant; however, I would also suggest that Monsieur England’s felling of Monsieur Mouring in the previous clip is also worthy of consideration in this most esteemed of categories.

Marcio Ticoto vs. Jameson Oliveira

AL: We’ve got a prospect watch here as well as a spectacular KO from Brazil’s Marcio Ticoto at Sul Fluminense Fight Night 6 also in Rio.

Huge KO by Marcio Ticoto at SFFN 6 pic.twitter.com/UMW04oh97m — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 13, 2021

Watch how Ticoto’s knee pretty much puts Jameson Oliveira out on his feet, then — technical term — WHAMMO.

JM: To echo my more churlish compatriot, WHAMMO indeed.

AL: Ticoto is a 23-year-old featherweight with a 10-0 record, eight wins by knockout. Oliveira was his most experienced opponent yet by far, so it looks like Ticoto is entering the next phase of his career in terms of competition. He’s already scheduled to fight again in three weeks.

Gabriel Pasqualotti vs. Diego Aragao

One more from Rio, an event called Open DC Pro comprised primarily of fighters with five pro bouts or less.

That includes Gabriel Pasqualotti, who opened his career with a resounding bang.

That was a normal-looking exchange until Pasqualotti just said F it and fired a cruise missile from the hip.

JM: Of all the ways to embark on one’s career in the professional fighting circuit, Paqualotti has certainly landed on the supreme one. Bravo!

Sheikh-Mansur Khabibulaev vs. Oybek Soliev

AL: I don’t know much about combat sambo. I don’t know how much you know about combat sambo.

But know I know that decapitation is apparently legal in combat sambo.

TERMINATED



Sheikh-Mansur Khabibulaev becomes a 3x Combat Sambo world champion in the most impressive way imaginable. pic.twitter.com/yzq8SoiGsK — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) November 14, 2021

And if it isn’t, I don’t think anyone was going to tell that to Sheikh-Mansur Khabibulaev.

JM: Hmmm, perhaps we should reconsider padded protective wear in all sports. That helmet did not seem to do Monsieur Soliev any good at all when faced with the overwhelming force of Monsieur Khabibulaev’s offensive spectacularity.

Rickey Furar vs. Jose Avalos

AL: I know I shouldn’t, but I’m going to ask.

Ricky Furar. Shades of the Mighty Wizbar here?

JM: Though I was initially reticent to concede that any individual could ever approach the euphoric heights of “The Mighty Mouse Trap” — I categorically refuse to use any other identifier, despite what Monsieur Mouse has to say on the matter — but Monsieur Furar has done an admirable job of following in Mighty Mouse’s footsteps. Shades of, indeed.

AL: Alright, I think we’ve all had about, nay, more than enough of Elegant Jed.

That finish and the rest of LFA 118 is available for replay on UFC Fight Pass.

So many nasty finishes this week, I think we all need a cleanse. Here’s Bellator’s Kana Watanabe and friends paying homage to Street Fighter’s Chun-Li for reasons.

Japan reasons.

Poll What was the most memorable Missed Fists moment this week? Dmitry Klimov’s HOT MIC

Danielle Cohen’s brutal one-shot KO

Yuri Neles’s Humpty Dumpty

Sheikh-Mansur Khabibulaev’s Sambo head kick

Rickey Furar’s Mighty Wiz-choke

Other (leave comment below) vote view results 0% Dmitry Klimov’s HOT MIC (0 votes)

0% Danielle Cohen’s brutal one-shot KO (0 votes)

0% Yuri Neles’s Humpty Dumpty (0 votes)

0% Sheikh-Mansur Khabibulaev’s Sambo head kick (0 votes)

0% Rickey Furar’s Mighty Wiz-choke (0 votes)

0% Other (leave comment below) (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

If you know of a recent fight or event that you think may have been overlooked, or a promotion that could use some attention, please let us know on Twitter – @JedKMeshew and @AlexanderKLee – using the hashtag #MissedFists.