Triller reportedly sued by Dada 5000-fronted BYB Extreme for alleged Trigon ring ripoff

BYB Extreme, the bare-knuckle fight promotion fronted by Dada 5000, on Thursday announced a lawsuit against Triller over the alleged infringement of the Trigon ring design.

Triller in October announced the debut of Triad Combat – boxing held in a triangle-shaped ring – for a Nov. 27 event that promised “a revolution in combat sports.” BYB Extreme, which promotes fights in the triangle-shaped Trigon, says the advertisements prompted them to get lawyers involved after “numerous good-faithed [sic] efforts to address the situation and protect our proprietary design and intellectual property rights,” BYB stated in a press release obtained by MMA Fighting.

BYB is suing Triller for design patent infringement and unfair competition among other claims. Triller CEO Ryan Kavanaugh declined comment on the pending litigation, which BYB said was filed Thursday in Florida federal court.

“We have, since 2015, invested a significant amount of capital into BYB and our Triangle ring design, the TRIGON,” BYB founder Mike Vasquez stated in the release. “Upon seeing Triller’s blatant copy of our patented ring design, we made our best efforts to communicate and solve the situation amicably.

“Unfortunately, we were absolutely rebuffed. Incredibly, Triller and Hollywood exec Ryan Kavanaugh believe they can roll over us and our intellectual property rights. We are here today to demonstrate that we won’t sit by quietly and let that happen. It’s a combat sport, and we are ready for the fight.”

Triller’s pivot to the Triad Combat comes after the promotion was found to have defaulted on a purse bid to acquire the Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. IBF title fight; the promotion reportedly lost $1.2 million in the scratch. The bout was initially scheduled for June and moved twice before the sanctioning body intervened.

The episode followed a disastrous exhibition boxing match on pay-per-view between ex-UFC champ Vitor Belfort and Evander Holyfield. The former heavyweight boxing champ was booked on short notice, a replacement for an ill Oscar De La Hoya – and was badly outclassed in a first-round mauling that drew heavy criticism from the boxing and MMA world.

Triller burst onto the scene in November 2020 with an exhibition boxing pay-per-view headliner featuring Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. The event was reportedly a huge success, as was a follow-up featuring Tyson vs. Jones Jr. co-headliner Jake Paul.

The Triller event featuring Triad Combat is set to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. As with previous events, a musical headliner will share center stage with a live performance from Metallica.

Made famous by promotion “spokesperson” Dada 5000, BYB has promoted bare-knuckle fights since 2015 and heavily advertises the Trigon as its fighting surface. Dada 5000 leveraged his street brawling cred into a Bellator 149 headliner against Kimbo Slice that reportedly resulted in his near-death from kidney failure.