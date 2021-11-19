UFC Vegas 43 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 43 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday night’s fight card at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas are set to step on the scale Friday afternoon, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video courtesy of Ag. Fight.
In the main event, former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira can weigh no more than 136 pounds for their non-title bantamweight contest.
The UFC Vegas 43 official weigh-ins are slated for 12 p.m. ET.
Main card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate
Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez
Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Sean Soriano
