Henry Cejudo welcomes birth of daughter America Maria Cejudo

Henry Cejudo is former octagon champ – and now he’s a proud father.

The former champ-champ on Thursday announced via Instagram the birth of his daughter, America Maria Cejudo, with fiancee Ana Karolina.

“At 4:26am, God brought our beautiful America to this world,” he wrote. “It’s a very surreal feeling and responsibly that we have as parents. To learn from the good of our upbringing and that of what we missed too. We promise to love, encourage, discipline and to have a relationship with you my baby America. Mommy and Daddy wants to welcome you to this beautiful world.”

Cejudo announced he and Karolina were having a baby in June during an episode of the Hotboxin’ podcast with Mike Tyson.

Cejudo was once the youngest-ever to win a gold medal in freestyle wrestling when he competed on the U.S. team at the 2008 Beijing Games. He then transitioned to MMA, where he won titles in the flyweight and bantamweight division after signing with the UFC.

Recently, Cejudo has turned to coaching at the Fight Ready MMA and Fitness Gym in Scottsdale, Ariz. He recently turned up on the mats with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who worked with Fight Ready after departing the Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque.

Cejudo has continued to call out potential opponents after retiring from the sport in May 2020, though he’s demanded a bump in pay to step off the sidelines.

On Wednesday, Cejudo posted to his Instagram account fans a message from the hospital after Karolina went into labor.