Roman Dolidze steps in for Brad Tavares to fight Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 44

If Brendan Allen is to extend his winning streak, it will be against a different opponent than expected.

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin and Mike Heck confirmed with sources with knowledge of the change that Allen (17-4) will now fight Roman Dolidze (9-1) in a middleweight bout at UFC Vegas 44 on Dec. 4 following the withdrawal of originally scheduled opponent Brad Tavares. No reason has been given for Tavares’ withdrawal.

The change was first reported by Fight Bananas.

Allen has thus far won both of his fights in 2021, defeating Punahele Soriano by unanimous decision in July and Karl Roberson by first-round heel hook submission in April. Overall, Allen is 5-1 in the UFC, with his other wins coming against Kevin Holland, Tom Breese and Kyle Daukaus.

Dolidze returns to the octagon after seeing his past three bookings fall through. The Georgian fighter was victorious in his most recent bout in June, defeating Laureano Staropoli by unanimous decision. His UFC record stands at 3-1.

UFC Vegas 44 is headlined by a bantamweight contenders’ bout between Rob Font and Jose Aldo.