UFC full fight video: Miesha Tate makes triumphant return with ground-and-pound win over Marion Reneau

Watch Miesha Tate vs. Marion Reneau full fight video to see Tate make a successful comeback after four-and-a-half years away from competition at UFC Vegas 31 on July 17, 2021, in Las Vegas.

A former UFC bantamweight champion, Tate retired in 2016 following a one-sided decision loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205. Tate remained involved in the MMA community as a coach and in an executive role for ONE Championship, but later announced she would return to fight for the UFC in 2021.

Tate fought Reneau in what had been previously been announced as Reneau’s retirement bout and for the most part it didn’t look like Tate had lost a step. Her aggressive style was on display and she found a finish in the third round for her first win in almost five years.

Up next for Tate, she fights top contender Ketlen Vieira this Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 43.