Was the Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez fight from this past Saturday actually better than Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler’s battle at UFC 268? That question will be answered this week on the third opening round matchup in the Between the Links Championship tournament.

In addition, the panel will discuss what the best option is for Holloway following his unanimous decision win over Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42, what performance from Saturday’s event stood out outside of the main event, Herb Dean’s ongoing officiating struggles, where Cris Cyborg goes from another dominant title defense at Bellator 271 and what the chances are that Kayla Harrison would be the next challenger, Roman Faraldo’s incredible KO, the stakes of this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 43 main event between Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira, and more.

Mike Heck will moderate the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and MMA content producer Alex Wendling. Watch the show live at 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT in the video above.

If you miss it live, you can listen to the podcast version, which will be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.