We Got Next: Adrian Yanez, Loopy Godinez, Sean Woodson, and Roman Faraldo

With a win this Saturday at UFC Vegas 43, Adrian Yanez could find himself in a matchup with a top 15 opponent — potentially against a former world champion he admires.

This week on We Got Next, Yanez (3:00) joins MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck to preview his upcoming bantamweight fight with Davey Grant, plus he talks signing a new four-fight deal with the UFC, the state of the bantamweight division, Marlon Vera’s recent KO win over Frankie Edgar at UFC 268, if he believes a matchup with Edgar could be next with a win over Grant and why it would be a bittersweet experience for him, his first training camp without coach Saul Soliz, and why he is ready to carry the torch for his mentor.

Bellator welterweight Roman Faraldo (29:20) recaps his KO of the Year nominee this past Friday — the viral flying knee he landed on Robert Turnquest at Bellator 271 — discusses getting a flying knee KO win on the same day two years in a row, what it felt like, why he believes his flying knee was better than teammate Jorge Masvidal’s from a technical standpoint, his callout of Jason Jackson, planning for a future fight with Khamzat Chimaev, and believing he can beat Kamaru Usman if they ever fought.

Sean Woodson (54:45) talks his first UFC finish this past Saturday over Collin Anglin at UFC Vegas 42, when he knew he had his opponent feeling uncomfortable, the body shot being an undervalued technique in MMA, clarifying his post-fight comments about Max Holloway, what it was like to chat with the former featherweight champion throughout the week, why he’d like to fight Melsik Baghdasaryan next, and when he hopes to return.

Finally, Lupita Godinez (1:16:24) previews her UFC Vegas 43 fight with Loma Lookboonmee, discusses her record-breaking week when she competed twice inside the octagon, what she took away from her loss to Luana Carolina and going up a weight class to do so, fighting for the third time in 42 days this Saturday, thoughts on the matchup with Lookboonmee, feeling like another fight could happen for her before the end of the year, and her long-term goals for the sport.

