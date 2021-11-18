Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov in the works for UFC event on Feb. 5

Middleweights Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov have agreed to meet at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card scheduled for Feb. 5 with a location for the event still to be determined.

Multiple sources confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Saturday. BJPenn.com initially reported the matchup.

Known for his exciting style and brutal finishes, Soriano seeks to return to the win column after suffering the first loss of his career in most recent outing where he fell by decision to Brendan Allen. Prior to that setback, Soriano had rattled off eight straight wins to start his career including a pair of knockouts in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Maximov attempts to keep his perfect record intact after making a successful octagon debut back in September with a decision win over Cody Brundage.

Maximov is a teammate and training partner with both Nick and Nate Diaz and he currently sports a 7-0 pro record.

Soriano vs. Maximov joins a growing lineup headed for UFC Fight Night on Feb. 4, although a main event for the card is still to be determined.