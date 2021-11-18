Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall added to UFC Vegas 44 fight card

Welterweights are set to do battle in the octagon next month.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a a matchup between Alex Morono and Mickey Gall is set for UFC Vegas 44 on Dec. 4. The event takes place at UFC APEX and streams live on ESPN+. MMA Junkie was first to report the booking.

Morono enters the fight the winner of two straight and with a 6-2 record over his past eight octagon appearances. “The Great White” bounced back from a unanimous decision loss to former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis at UFC Vegas 17 with a first-round standing TKO stoppage of Donald Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26 in May. The Fortis MMA and Gracie Barra product followed up the biggest win of his career with a unanimous decision victory over David Zawada at September’s UFC Vegas 36 event.

After a 13-month layoff, Gall returned to action at UFC Vegas 32 in July where he picked up a first-round submission victory over Jordan Williams. The 29-year-old had flip-flopped wins and losses over his previous seven appearances, which includes submission stoppages of George Sullivan and Sage Northcutt, along with losses to Diego Sanchez and Mike Perry.

UFC Vegas 44 will be headlined by a pivotal bantamweight matchup between Rob Font and former 145-pound champion Jose Aldo.