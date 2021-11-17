UFC announces signing of undefeated prospect Muhammad Mokaev

One of the top prospects from the European MMA scene has officially signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The promotion announced on Wednesday that Muhammad Mokaev, who has competed most of his career under the BRAVE CF banner, has signed with the UFC. The 21-year-old is unbeaten over his six pro fights and is a multi-time IMMAF world champion during his impressive amateur run where he was 23-0.

Mokaev made his pro debut in August 2020 at BRAVE CF 37, picking up a unanimous decision win over Glenn McVeigh. He would go on to finish his next two fights — one submission, one stoppage by tapping to strikes — via finish before picking up another unanimous decision win in March.

In June, Mokaev faced Ibragim Navruzov at BRAVE CF 51 and the fight ended abruptly after Mokaev landed an accidental low blow, which led to a no contest. Mokaev returned three months later and submitted Blaine O’Driscoll at BRAVE CF 54.