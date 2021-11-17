Kevin Lee suspended 6 months for failed drug test, required to pay over $16,000 in fines

Former UFC interim title challenger Kevin Lee has been suspended six months by the Nevada Athletic Commission after he tested positive for a banned substance following his most recent fight against Daniel Rodriguez in August.

The commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to suspend Lee until Feb. 28, 2022 after he tested positive for amphetamines following a drug test administered after his fight with Rodriguez. Lee previously disclosed that the amphetamine in question was Adderall, which he uses to treat ADHD.

Lee expressed regret after he failed to apply for a therapeutic-use exemption, which if approved would have allowed him to use the drug.

“It wouldn’t have been an issue, but I got a little arrogant in it,” Lee told The MMA Hour in October. “I thought that I would be fine without it, and that it just would get out of my system much faster. But I think not cutting as much weight – I should have applied for the TUE.

“I’m still kind of kicking myself in the ass over it because it’s a legit prescription, it’s a legit diagnosis and I think I just went about it in an unprofessional way to get that done.”

In addition to the suspension, the Nevada Commission issued fines to Lee for $16,500 as penalty for the failed drug test as well as $326 for administration fees. Both must be paid before Lee can file for a new license in the state of Nevada, which also must be accompanied by a clean drug test submitted to the commission.

Lee suffered a loss to Rodriguez in the fight, which was his return to welterweight after spending the majority of his UFC career at 155 pounds. Lee is now 1-4 in his past five fights included losses to Charles Oliveira and Rafael dos Anjos as well.