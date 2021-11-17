Liana Jojua no longer on UFC roster after weight miss, loss to Cortney Casey

The UFC has parted ways with Georgian flyweight Liana Jojua after her recent loss to Cortney Casey on Nov. 13.

UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

Jojua (8-5) was 1-2 in the company going into UFC Vegas 42 at the UFC APEX and missed weight by almost three pounds the day before, coming on the scale at 128.5 pounds. Jojua’s opponent believes she came in overweight on purpose.

“I think 100 percent it was a conscious decision,” Casey said at the post-fight scrum, referring to her Jojua as being “Thanksgiving dinner big.” “We had offered a catchweight at the beginning of the week and they turned it down. So we made the weight at 125 kind of knowing that she was gonna still miss weight and come close to that 130 pounds and with the clothes on she was 129. They had her take the clothes off so that the fight could happen because I think there’s like a three-pound limit.

“But I definitely think it was a conscious decision on their end to make sure that I had to cut the weight and suffer and she still came in heavy, heavy for fight day so it sucks but that’s the game you play and we get put in positions where we gotta take fights like that. I’m happy I did because I came out with the victory but sometimes it doesn’t go in your favor when you take those fights. I’m happy it did this afternoon.”

“She Wolf” leaves the UFC with her sole victory being a first-around armbar over Diana Belbita sandwiched between stoppage defeats to Sarah Moras and Miranda Maverick.

A former Fight Nights Global bantamweight champion, who had an overall record of 7-2 prior to signing with the UFC, Jojua has yet to announce her next move in the sport.