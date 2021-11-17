The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: UFC flyweight contender Joanne Wood joins the show for her first time as a newlywed to discuss her UFC Vegas 43 matchup against Taila Santos.

1:30 p.m.: UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa previews his co-main event battle against Sean Brady at UFC Vegas 43.

2 p.m.: UFC featherweight Arnold Allen discusses the latest in his career, what’s next, the state of the featherweight division, and more.

2:30 p.m.: WWE superstar Becky Lynch joins us in studio to preview her match against Charlotte Flair at WWE Survivor Series and discuss her journey in her career.

3:30 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal and Malki Kawa pop on for a dual interview to talk about Masvidal’s recent injury, Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, what’s next, and more.

4 p.m.: GC gives his best bets for this weekend’s MMA action.

4:20 p.m.: I answer your questions in another round of “On the Nose.”

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.