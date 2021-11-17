 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Becky Lynch in studio, Jorge Masvidal and Malki Kawa, Michael Chiesa, Joanne Wood, and Arnold Allen

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: UFC flyweight contender Joanne Wood joins the show for her first time as a newlywed to discuss her UFC Vegas 43 matchup against Taila Santos.

1:30 p.m.: UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa previews his co-main event battle against Sean Brady at UFC Vegas 43.

2 p.m.: UFC featherweight Arnold Allen discusses the latest in his career, what’s next, the state of the featherweight division, and more.

2:30 p.m.: WWE superstar Becky Lynch joins us in studio to preview her match against Charlotte Flair at WWE Survivor Series and discuss her journey in her career.

3:30 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal and Malki Kawa pop on for a dual interview to talk about Masvidal’s recent injury, Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, what’s next, and more.

4 p.m.: GC gives his best bets for this weekend’s MMA action.

4:20 p.m.: I answer your questions in another round of “On the Nose.”

