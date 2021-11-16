UFC Vegas 42 medical suspensions: Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez avoid long layoffs after brutal battle

Fans hoping to see Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez back in action soon have received some good news.
The featherweight contenders were not listed among the fighters potentially facing six-month layoffs following their brutal five-round scrap in the main event of UFC Vegas 42 this past Saturday. Both fighters were visibly the worse for wear, but according to a list of medical suspensions acquired by mixedmartialarts.com, they were diagnosed with minimal injury. Holloway suffered a laceration above his right eye, while Rodriguez was also listed with a laceration.
Seven fighters could potentially be suspended until May 13, pending further examination and clearance from a physician: Marcos Rogerio de Lima (right hand), Ben Rothwell (nose), Khaos Williams (right hand), Andrea Lee (left hand, left foot), Cynthia Calvillo (right orbital), Cortney Casey (right hand), and Liana Jojua (nose).
UFC Vegas 42 was overseen by the Nevada Athletic Commission.
See the full list of medical suspensions below:
- Max Holloway: Suspended until Dec. 14, no contact until Dec. 5 — laceration above right eye, hard fight
- Yair Rodriguez: Suspended until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14 — laceration
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima: Must have X-ray on right hand. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until May 13. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 14, no contact until Dec. 5
- Ben Rothwell: Must have X-ray on nose. If positive, must receive clearance from ENT (ear, nose, and throat) doctor or no contest until May 13. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14
- Leah Letson: Suspended until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14
- Khaos Williams: Must have X-ray on right hand. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until May 13. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 5, no contact until Nov. 28
- Miguel Baeza: Suspended until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14
- Julio Arce: Suspended until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14
- Thiago Moises: Suspended until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14 — left scalp laceration
- Andrea Lee: Must have X-ray on left hand and left foot. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until May 13. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 14, no contact until Dec. 5
- Cynthia Calvillo: Must receive clearance from ophthalmologist, ENT, or OMF (oral and maxillofacial) doctor for right inferior orbital wall fracture or no contest until May 13. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14
- Collin Anglin: Suspended until Dec. 14, no contact until Dec. 5
- Cortney Casey: Must have X-ray on right hand. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until May 13
- Liana Jojua: Must receive clearance from ENT doctor for broken nose or no contest until May 13. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14
- Marc Diakiese: Suspended until Nov. 28, no contact until Nov. 21
- Kennedy Nzechukwu: Suspended until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14
