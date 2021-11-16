UFC Vegas 42 medical suspensions: Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez avoid long layoffs after brutal battle

Fans hoping to see Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez back in action soon have received some good news.

The featherweight contenders were not listed among the fighters potentially facing six-month layoffs following their brutal five-round scrap in the main event of UFC Vegas 42 this past Saturday. Both fighters were visibly the worse for wear, but according to a list of medical suspensions acquired by mixedmartialarts.com, they were diagnosed with minimal injury. Holloway suffered a laceration above his right eye, while Rodriguez was also listed with a laceration.

Seven fighters could potentially be suspended until May 13, pending further examination and clearance from a physician: Marcos Rogerio de Lima (right hand), Ben Rothwell (nose), Khaos Williams (right hand), Andrea Lee (left hand, left foot), Cynthia Calvillo (right orbital), Cortney Casey (right hand), and Liana Jojua (nose).

UFC Vegas 42 was overseen by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

See the full list of medical suspensions below: