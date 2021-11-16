Report: Pro MMA fighter charged with aggravated murder, assault for allegedly killing doctor after vaccination dispute

A professional MMA fighter is facing serious charges after allegedly killing a doctor following a debate on COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to multiple reports out of Guam, including the Pacific Daily News, Akmal Khozhiev was charged with aggravated murder and aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing a 44-year-old doctor, Miran Rabati.

Per the reports, Guam Police responded to a disturbance complaint in Tamuning, where officers spotted Khoziev covered in blood, saying, “I killed him.” The 3-1 pro fighter was taken into custody before officers on scene discovered Rabati’s body “laying face down in a pool of blood.” Rabati was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to eyewitness reports obtained by the Pacific Daily News, the two men had been at the apartment complex where the incident took place, eating dinner before the argument about vaccinations began. Khozhiev went on to choke Rabati from behind and two women tried to subdue the 27-year-old, one of which was struck in the head, per documents obtained in the report.

Khozhiev allegedly found an animal bone and began stabbing the victim, who then tried to leave the complex before getting stabbed with a knife multiple times in the neck.

Bail was set at $1 million when he made his first court appearance this past Wednesday.