Video: Glover Teixeira receives hometown parade, key to the city

Glover Teixeira is living it up.

The UFC’s new light heavyweight king already received a hero’s welcome when he returned to his adopted home of Danbury, Conn., following a championship victory over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 earlier this month, and this past weekend he was given his official parade.

Teixeira also received a key to the city and delivered a speech to the gathered crowd.

“I’m just so happy this is happening over here,” Teixeira said. “I come to Danbury in 1999 and people just warm hearts over here, just opened their arms for me. It’s the land of opportunity. I had a dream in Brazil to be a professional athlete. Most of the people, I have a lot of people from my town here, they know how hard it is over there.

“I couldn’t train, I couldn’t do anything and I come here and I say, ‘This is the land of opportunity, I want to be a world champion. [Former coach] Greg Davis is one of my guys there that trained with me. He was there when I say — I couldn’t speak much English — he asked me, ‘Why are you training in jiu-jitsu for?’ I said, ‘I want to be UFC champion.’”

It is not yet known when Teixeira will schedule his first title defense nor who the opponent will be, but UFC 267 main event alternate Jiri Prochazka has made it clear he intends to be the next man up.