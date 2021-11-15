Morning Report: Jake Paul rejects Tyron Woodley rematch, warns Nate Diaz ‘I’m gonna Stockton Slap the sh*t out of that b*tch’

Heading into his boxing match with Jake Paul earlier this year, Tyron Woodley repeatedly called the experience “a movie.” Well now, the movie has ended.

Back in August, Paul and Woodley faced off in a high-profile boxing match, with Paul winning a largely uneventful split decision. Heading into the fight, the two made an unexpected tattoo bet, wherein the loser had to get an “I love X” tattoo, with “X” being the name of the winner. Immediately after the decision was announced, Woodley attempted to coerce Paul into a rematch at which point Paul said if Woodley followed through on the tattoo bet, he would grant the former UFC welterweight champion a rematch. After a month of publicly negotiating, Woodley finally followed through on the bet but Paul was already on to new business, and even after that was over, Paul says that Woodley has blown his chance.

“By the time he got the tattoo we had already moved on to fighting Tommy Fury and making that fight negotiation happen,” Paul told TMZ Sports. “I don’t think people really want to see Tyron vs. Jake Paul again. He had his chance.”

It’s possible that Paul has so definitively moved on from Woodley because their fight drew lower than anticipated numbers, selling a reported 500,000 pay-per-view buys, a strong showing to be sure but half what some people were projecting. Things could improve for Paul’s next bout though, a match against Tommy Fury next month. Fury is a reality television star and the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. He competed on the undercard of Paul’s bout with Woodley, and after the event, the two had a heated moment backstage. And if that wasn’t enough to draw interest, Paul says that like with Woodley, he and Fury have a side bet on the outcome.

“There’s $500,000 on the line,” Paul said. “If he beats me - let’s be real - if he beats me I have to give him 500K, and when I beat him he has change his name to Tommy Fumbles. Legally.”

By most accounts, Fury will be the most difficult test of Paul’s boxing career. Unlike his previous opponents - athletes in other sports and older MMA fighters - Fury is only 22 years old and a legitimately trained boxer with a 7-0 professional record and the pedigree to match. But despite the daunting task directly ahead of him, Paul is continuing keep his eyes down field as well, laying the ground work for other future fights, including against Nate Diaz.

Diaz and Paul have been chirping at one another for almost a year now, since Paul became a going concern in the MMA world by calling out some of the biggest names in the sport. And with Diaz only having one fight left on his UFC contract, conventional logic says that the two are on a collision course for sometime next year, something Paul seems ready for.

“By whose account? (Nate Diaz)’s got the best hands?” Paul said when asked about facing Diaz. “Who said that? This guy has got like 40 losses on his record. (But) yeah, for sure. I’m gonna beat him up into a pulp, no problem, no issue. I’m gonna Stockton Slap the sh*t out of that b*tch.”

While there is no official word on who Diaz’s next (and possibly final) opponent in the UFC will be, UFC President Dana White has said he’s interested in making a matchup with budding superstar Khamzat Chimaev. Diaz has shown little interest in that bout, but with the possibility of a lucrative fight with Paul waiting in the wings, perhaps Diaz will make a business decision and agree simply to be done with his contract. After all, just the weekend Diaz teased a potential return to the cage next month.

In the meantime, Paul first has to deal with Fury, who he faces on Dec. 18 at the Amelie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

