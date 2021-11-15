The MMA Hour with Dustin Poirier, Alex Volkanovski, Jordan Burroughs, Miesha Tate, Michael Chandler and Khaos Williams

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Catching up on a busy weekend of MMA with Bellator 271 and UFC Vegas 42.

1:15 p.m.: Former UFC bantamweight champ Miesha Tate joins the show to talk about her UFC Vegas 42 headliner against Ketlen Vieira.

1:35 p.m.: UFC welterweight Khaos Williams talks about his highlight-reel win over Miguel Baeza at UFC Vegas 42.

2 p.m.: Michael Chandler gives us an update on how he’s doing after his “Fight of the Year” candidate against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

2:30 p.m.: U.S. Olympic gold medalist wrestler Jordan Burroughs talks about the potential of entering the cage for an MMA fight.

3 p.m.: Former UFC interim lightweight champion and current title challenger Dustin Poirier previews his UFC 269 showdown with champ Charles Oliveira and more.

3:30 p.m.: Another edition of “Ric’s Picks.”

4 p.m.: GC breaks down his best bets from this weekend’s MMA action.

4:30 p.m.: UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski reacts to UFC Vegas 42’s incredible fight between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez and what’s next for him.

