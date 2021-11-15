On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 42

Max Holloway has a lot of options after his UFC Vegas 42 win over Yair Rodriguez, but is a third fight with Alexander Volkanovski the best, or most likely, one? This week, the On To the Next One squad answers that question, along with what’s next for Rodriguez following his terrific effort against Holloway after a 25-month layoff.

In addition, future matchups are discussed for Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Felicia Spencer, Khaos Williams, Song Yadong, and more in the fallout of Saturday’s event at the UFC APEX.

