Yair Rodriguez shows off mangled foot, gives post-fight statement from hospital bed after UFC Vegas 42

Yair Rodriguez was still smiling after going 25 minutes with former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a “Fight of the Year” contender at UFC Vegas 42.

As soon as the fight ended, Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital, where he made a post-fight statement on Instagram live.

“Everybody thank you for being here for me and for my family,” Rodriguez said from his hospital bed. “I’m kind of f*cking f*cked up right now, I don’t even know what I’m saying. I just want to say, it was an amazing fight. Just keep moving forward guys. Thank you.”

Despite being out for the past two years, Rodriguez still managed to give Holloway everything he could handle from the first exchange until the very last. Ultimately, he left with a defeat on his record, but it was hard to imagine he lost most ground in the featherweight division after pushing Holloway to the brink and back again during their five-round war.

Earlier in the UFC Vegas 42 broadcast, Rodriguez mentioned that he thought perhaps he had done enough to earn the victory, but there was certainly no ill will toward Holloway after sharing the cage with him in the main event.

After the fight ended, Rodriguez had to lean on his coaches for support, showing off a gruesome swollen foot. His kicking game was a huge part of the strategy employed for the fight with Holloway.

At the hospital, Rodriguez showed off the foot, which looked about three sizes bigger than when he started the fight on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Regardless of the loss, Rodriguez is still a major player at 145 pounds in the UFC with a 2-1 record with one no contest over his past four fights while also earning four post-fight bonuses along the way.