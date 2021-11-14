 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sean Woodson: ‘Max Holloway wouldn’t do me like that’ in boxing

By MMA Fighting Newswire
LAS VEGAS – UFC featherweight Sean Woodson speaks with the media following his TKO win over Collin Anglin at UFC Vegas 42 and talks about his boxing skills versus Max Holloway.

