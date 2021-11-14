Filed under: News UFC Latest News Sean Woodson: ‘Max Holloway wouldn’t do me like that’ in boxing By MMA Fighting Newswire Nov 14, 2021, 5:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter LAS VEGAS – UFC featherweight Sean Woodson speaks with the media following his TKO win over Collin Anglin at UFC Vegas 42 and talks about his boxing skills versus Max Holloway. Get the latest gear UFC 268 Event T-Shirt UFC 268 Artist Series Event T-Shirt Kamaru ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman T-Shirt Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington Graphic T-Shirt ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas Champ T-Shirt Zhang ‘Magnum’ Weili T-Shirt UFC Official Fight Gloves UFC Authentic Fight Night Men’s Walkout Jersey More From MMA Fighting Yair Rodriguez shows off mangled foot, gives post-fight statement from hospital bed after UFC Vegas 42 Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez full fight video highlights Dana White criticizes Herb Dean after controversial stoppage at UFC Vegas 42 Jorge Masvidal doesn’t know ‘how much of a reality’ peak-shape Nick Diaz is anymore: ‘I want to see him not get hurt’ Missed Fists: Fighter disqualified for biting, post-bout brawl ensues Khabib Nurmagomedov issues fiery response to Tony Ferguson’s ‘little b*tch’ comments Loading comments...
Loading comments...