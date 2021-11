Bellator star Valerie Loureda wanted to prove a loss in her previous performance wasn’t really her, and she returned to the Bellator 271 cage looking to prove something against opponent Taylor Turner.

After three rounds, Loureda got back in the win column via split decision. At the post-fight press conference, she spoke to reporters about the mental struggles she faced on the way to her comeback, what a win meant, and plans for her future.

You can watch the full video above.