Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez put on a classic in the featherweight main event of UFC Vegas 42. Where do both fighters go from the battle at the UFC APEX? That question is answered, along with discussions about Herb Dean’s hesitation in the co-main event, the many finishes of the card, and much more with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and E. Casey Leydon.

