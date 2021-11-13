UFC Vegas 42 post-fight bonuses: Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez easy choice for ‘Fight of the Night’

The featherweight headliner between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez won “Fight of the Night” at UFC Vegas 42, but many were calling it a “Fight of the Year” candidate after the fighters let it all hang out over five rounds.

Holloway took home a unanimous decision with scores of 49-46 and 48-47 twice for wearing down Rodriguez as the fight went into deep waters. A late surge from Rodriguez upped the drama and left both fighters with an extra $50,000 in their pockets.

UFC Vegas 42 took place on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The event’s main card aired live on ESPN+.

Although the eight stoppages tied the promotion’s record for finishes in a single event, were two only other disclosed bonuses handed out at UFC Vegas: Khaos Williams and Andrea Lee.

Williams lit up the main card with a third-round knockout of Miguel Baeza, which marked his second straight win and improved his UFC record to 4-1.

Lee, meanwhile, fought on the preliminary card and battered Cynthia Calvillo, whose corner called off the fight at the end of the second round.