Video: Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez celebrate UFC Vegas 42 barnburner in an ambulance

What this sport's all about Max and Yair share a moment after #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/q5sdPPp1Wy

After a five-round war at UFC Vegas 42, Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez needed to be transported to the hospital. But before they were taken away in ambulances, they celebrated in the same one.

Cameras captured the featherweight’s reunion moments after their “Fight of the Year” candidate at UFC Vegas 42, with Holloway reportedly climbing into Rodriguez’s ambulance before they were escorted away.

⁦@BlessedMMA⁩ and ⁦@panteraufc⁩ both taking a ride to the hospital. Max climbed in to Yair’s ambulance to congratulate Yair for one of the best fights ever. pic.twitter.com/Sl8m9O75aC — Reed Harris (@reedharrisufc) November 13, 2021

Holloway earned a unanimous decision with scorecards of 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47, but both fighters were praised by UFC President Dana White and fellow UFC fighters.

UFC Vegas 42 took place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire fight card aired live on ESPN+.

Holloway picked up his second straight win after a pair of decision setbacks to Alexander Volkanovski that stripped him of the UFC featherweight title. Rodriguez, fighting for the first time in two years, went back to the drawing board after a decision over Jeremy Stephens in a rematch of their controversial no-contest.