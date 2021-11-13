UFC Vegas 42 video: Khaos Williams crushes Miguel Baeza with devastating one-punch knockout in third-round

Khaos Williams continues to prove that standing and trading shots with him on the feet is like playing with dynamite.

At UFC Vegas 42 on Saturday, Williams countered some stiff calf-kicks from Miguel Baeza with an absolutely brutal right hook that ended the fight in dramatic fashion. As soon as Williams landed with his punch, Baeza fell violently to the canvas as referee Chris Tognoni rushed into stop the contest before any further damage could be dished out.

The end came at 1:02 in the third round.

“I was made for this,” Williams said after his third knockout in the UFC. “I was counted out before I even got here. They know I’m a threat now.”

As soon as the fight began, Williams was stalking Baeza across the octagon as he looked to showcase his fight-ending power but he was also being cautious not to get too sloppy when unloading his strikes. Not to be outdone, Baeza started loading up on his strikes as well after finally committing to a couple of really heavy exchanges on the feet.

A scramble ended with the fighters hitting the floor and Baeza was immediately attacking leg locks, transitioning from a knee bar to a couple of heel hook attempts. Williams was doing enough to survive the submissions and then blasting Baeza with punches in order to work his way free.

As the second round got started, Williams was still in hot pursuit but being more selective with the shots thrown with Baeza playing counter striker including a nice front kick right up the middle that nearly connected flush. Baeza was also starting to attack Williams’ lead leg with a series of calf-kicks that were definitely taking a toll.

Because Williams was starting to favor his leg, Baeza decided to continue going back to that same weapon over and over again but that’s also what led to his downfall.

After Baeza cracked Williams with a couple of calf-kicks in succession, the heavy-handed welterweight pushed forward with a huge combination that ended with the right hook connecting flush with his opponent’s jaw.

The knockout was instantaneous and Baeza was actually quick back to his feet because it appeared that he had no idea he had just been finished.

Williams has been an ultra-exciting fighter since first arriving in the UFC and he might have just added another performance bonus to his resume with this latest knockout win.