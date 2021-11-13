UFC Vegas 42 video: Song Yadong blasts Julio Arce with head kick, finishes with punches in the second round

Another highlight for the reel, my GOODNESS!!! @SongYadongMMA backing up the hype! [ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card is LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/kNmDInPCuN

At just 23 years of age, Song Yadong proved yet again at UFC Vegas 42 why he’s one of the brightest prospects on the entire roster.

On the attack from the second he was unleashed from the corner, Song was attacking Julio Arce with powerful strikes in succession as he kept his opponent on his back heel throughout the opening round. When Arce finally decided to get more aggressive, Song made him pay after connected with a devastating head kick and then just unloading with punches until the Contender Series veteran crumbled to the mat.

It was a TKO win for Song with the stoppage coming at 1:35 into the second round.

“I was on the hunt,” Song said about his win. “I was looking for the opportunity to knock him out. My opponent does a lot of high kicks, too, so I thought my high kicks would be more powerful than his.”

The bantamweights were resigned to a kickboxing match throughout the opening round with Song throwing serious power behind every punch and kick while Arce was quick with his footwork to stay out of the way. Arce’s best shots landed were solid counter strikes as Song was coming forward with his combinations.

As the second round got started, Arce was much more active as he attempted to produce more of his own offense rather than just reacting to Song. That was ultimately the game plan that backfired because Arce opening up more often allowed Song to really start to come after him with his strongest strikes.

With Arce still trying to find a home for his own punches, Song unloaded the head kick that spelled the beginning of the end as he sent his opponent reeling backwards towards the cage. Song followed up with a barrage of punches that saw Arce wilt and fade under the pressure with referee Herb Dean then rushing in to stop the contest.

Song is now 7-1-1 in the UFC and he looks like a problem for anybody competing at bantamweight, especially after another strong outing on Saturday while earning his third finish inside the octagon.