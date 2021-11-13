Conor McGregor trolls Max Holloway before UFC Vegas 42 headliner: ‘Best boxer my ass crack’

Just hours from Max Holloway’s main event fight with Yair Rodriguez on Saturday, Conor McGregor took the opportunity to fire a sarcastic shot as his former foe.

Before Holloway and Rodriguez’s UFC Vegas 42 headliner, McGregor took to Twitter to get in a shot at his fellow former 145-pound champion.

Max is big time! Can’t wait to watch this day show at the apex. @ufc — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 13, 2021

“Max is big time! Can’t wait to watch this day show at the APEX,” McGregor said of Holloway ahead of Saturday’s marquee matchup.

Shortly thereafter, McGregor added more thoughts on Holloway, this time taking a dig at his fighting skills.

Hey twitter! The fighter that has absorbed the most head strikes in @ufc history competes tonight. Max Holloway. Can’t wait to watch. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 13, 2021

Best boxer my ass crack. The guys been smacked the most smacks in ufc history! Most shots absorbed is not best boxer guys I’m sorry, and I love the kid. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 13, 2021

The two met over eight years ago at UFC Fight Night 26 in Boston. McGregor earned a unanimous decision in the August 2013 matchup on his road to capturing the undisputed featherweight title against Jose Aldo in stunning fashion.

Holloway also went on to become champion and earned a pair of stoppages of Aldo. He would lose the title to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 and came up short in the rematch via split decision at UFC 251 seven months later. “Blessed” bounced back with an all-time great showing over Calvin Kattar in January at UFC Fight Island 7.