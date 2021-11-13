UFC Vegas 42 video: Rafael Alves shocks Marc Diakiese with flying knee, then chokes him out

Rafael Alves used his formidable jiu-jitsu skills to submit Marc Diakiese in the first round of their UFC Vegas 42 prelim. But his fists – and knee – set the table for the finish.

A left hook sent Diakiese backward early in the opening frame, and Alves went airborne with a flying knee that stung the U.K. standout. Before Diakiese could get his bearings, Alves slapped on a guillotine choke that produced a tapout at the 1:48 mark of the first round.

Check out the very fast finish below.

The energy Alves burned in his pre-fight walk didn’t dissipate when he stepped into the octagon, but it might have affected his accuracy – his first low kick went south of the border, prompting a stop and warning from referee Mark Smith. Diakiese never really got into the fight, and Alves quickly seized the initiative to pick up his first UFC win after a setback to Damir Ismagulov in his octagon debut.

Diakiese has now dropped two straight after a decision loss to Rafael Fiziev.