UFC Vegas 42 video: Da Un Jung brutalizes Kennedy Nzechukwu with elbows to earn first-round knockout

Da Un Jung got the action started in a big way at UFC Vegas 42 after delivering a brutal first-round knockout.

The South Korean fighter was trading punches with opponent Kennedy Nzechukwu inside a phone booth as both fighters were resigned to standing right in front of each other to trade shots. That game plan paid off perfectly for Jung after he clipped Nzechukwu with a glancing blow and then just dropped a series of hellacious elbows against the cage that earned him the finish.

The stoppage came at 3:04 in the first round after Nzechukwu crumbled to the mat from the barrage of elbows courtesy of Jung.

“We both recognized we are both slow starters but I felt his footwork was a little bit slower than mine,” Jung said about his strategy after the fight. “So what I wanted to do, I wanted to tax his guard in the beginning, make him get his hands up and then start landing the elbows and the counter hook and it worked out.”

After Jung stung Nzechukwu with the shot that put the Contender Series veteran on wobbly legs and he wasted no time going for the kill.

Once Nzechukwu was trapped, Jung just started launching the elbows that cracked through his opponent’s defense before one final shot behind the ear sent him crashing face first to the canvas.

Now 15-2-1 in his career with an undefeated resume in the UFC, Jung appears to be a prospect worth watching as he moves forward into 2022 and beyond.