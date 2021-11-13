UFC Vegas 42 live blog: Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

This is the UFC Vegas 42 live blog for Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez, the featherweight main event for Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX.

This fight will feature the former champion Holloway, the No. 2 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, against Rodriguez, who makes his first appearance since October 2019 with a potential championship opportunity against Alexander Volkanovski on the line.

After losing back-to-back decisions to Volkanovski — the current 145-pound champion — Holloway bounced back with one of the single greatest performances in UFC history against Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Fight Island 7. For “Blessed,” it was his first win since a successful title defense against Frankie Edgar at UFC 240 in July 2019.

Rodriguez returns after an over two-year hiatus in hopes of picking up the biggest win of his career. In his most recent appearance, “El Pantera” picked up his second straight win when he defeated Jeremy Stephens via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Boston.

Check out the UFC Vegas 42 live blog.