 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 42 in Tweets: Fighters react to Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez’s five-round war

By Steven Marrocco
/ new

Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez used MMA technique in the book in a five-round display of high-level action in the headliner of UFC Vegas 42.

Reviews from the MMA community were universally positive for the top-tier featherweights, who battled back and forth to the final bell. Ultimately, Holloway took home a unanimous decision with scores of 49-46 and 48-47 twice, but Rodriguez earned his respect from his colleagues.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 42 main card.

Max Holloway def. Yair Rodríguez

Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Ben Rothwell

Felicia Spencer def. Leah Letson

Khaos Williams def. Miguel Baeza

Song Yadong def. Julio Arce

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...