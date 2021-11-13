UFC Vegas 42 in Tweets: Fighters react to Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez’s five-round war

Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez used MMA technique in the book in a five-round display of high-level action in the headliner of UFC Vegas 42.

Reviews from the MMA community were universally positive for the top-tier featherweights, who battled back and forth to the final bell. Ultimately, Holloway took home a unanimous decision with scores of 49-46 and 48-47 twice, but Rodriguez earned his respect from his colleagues.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 42 main card.

Max Holloway def. Yair Rodríguez

Great fight!! Very competitive…well done lads #UFCVegas42 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 13, 2021

What a fight!!! Absolute WAR!!! I got that for max. Me personally I’d have it 4-1, with round 1 being very close. But hands down max won that fight. Huge respect for Yair tho!! #UFCVegas42 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) November 13, 2021

What a fun fight wow thank you gentlemen — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 13, 2021

Beautiful fight from both guys. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) November 13, 2021

Man how can’t u love max — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2021

I can sleep well after watching that ! Max and Yair take a bow lads — Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) November 13, 2021

Great fight, learned a lot from both guys, mahaloz and gracias — Louis Smolka (@LASTSAMURAIUFC) November 13, 2021

This dude is a liability... ‍♂️#UFCVegas42 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) November 13, 2021

G...Old standard. — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) November 13, 2021

That was SO BAD! Smh! How is the commission still allowing terrible referring? It’s not an easy job, but dude, you can’t play hot potato with stopping fights like that. Because he looked at you?? Crazy man #UFCVegas42 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2021

Wow what a finish got me jumping here — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 13, 2021

Jesus that was a weird one! Good stoppage tho — Jack 'Tank' Shore (@jackshoremma) November 13, 2021

Put hands all over that man lol Big dog throws bombs #UFCVegas42 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 13, 2021

“Stop the fight” could almost become a @UFC drinking game at this point. #UFCVegas42 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) November 13, 2021

Right hand lands as he’s falling forward from a solid leg kick! How Sway?? #UFCVegas42 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2021

What tf did I say MUST SEE TV!!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 13, 2021

Why is he mean muggin bisping so hard — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2021

Playing with fire when you play in the pocket with @khaosOXwilliams #ufcvegas43 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 13, 2021