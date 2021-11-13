 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez full fight video highlights

By Steven Marrocco
UFC Fight Night: Holloway v Rodriguez Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Watch Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 42’s main event, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC Vegas 42 took place Nov. 13 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Former UFC champion Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez squared off in a key featherweight contest, which aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.

For more on Holloway vs. Rodriguez, check out a live blog of the fight by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.

