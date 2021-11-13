UFC Vegas 42 Results: Holloway vs. Rodriguez

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 42 results for the Holloway vs. Rodriguez fight card on Saturday afternoon at the UFC APEX.

In the main event, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway faces off against Yair Rodriguez, who returns to action following a two-year layoff. Holloway set a litany of UFC striking records with a jaw-dropping win over Calvin Kattar in his most recent bout in January, while Rodriguez last defeated Jeremy Stephens via decision in October 2019.

Heavyweight veterans Ben Rothwell and Marcos Rogerio de Lima clash in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC Vegas 42 results below.

Main card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodríguez

Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson

Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce

Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams

Prelims (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

Thiago Moisés vs. Joel Álvarez

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee

Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin

Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung