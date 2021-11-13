UFC free fight video: Yair Rodriguez gets last word on Jeremy Stephens

Their first fight ended in a near-riot, but Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens finally settled things at UFC on ESPN 6.

Rodriguez’s accidental eye poke ended his first meeting with Stephens on home turf in Mexico City. The crowd pelted the fighters with debris, and they nearly came to blows in the hotel lobby afterward.

It took one month to rebook the featherweight fight, and after three rounds, there was no doubt about who won.

In advance of Rodriguez’s UFC Vegas 42 headliner against ex-champ Max Holloway, check out his decision win over Stephens in October 2019.