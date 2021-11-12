Bellator 271 video: Roman Faraldo starches Robert Turnquest with brutal flying knee

@RomanFaraldo delivers the knee heard 'round the world and declares, "I'm the real f*ckin' deal!". Catch the #Bellator271 @MonsterEnergy Prelims, fueled by @ampm , LIVE on the Official #Bellator App.⬇️ https://t.co/yleh37GN23 pic.twitter.com/AGI1en9vhS

Welterweight Roman Faraldo is now 5-0 with five stoppages after a brutal flying-knee knockout of Robert Turnquest at Bellator 271.

A left hook sent Turnquest backward, moving his jaw as though it was injured, and Faraldo’s airborn attack finished the job. Turnquest was out as he hit the fence and sagged to the canvas.

You can see the finish above, courtesy of Bellator.

It was Faraldo’s second knockout win by flying knee and his third under the Bellator banner. Afterward, he called out a cageside Jason Jackson, whose veteran status would undoubtedly build his stock.

But after such a highlight-reel win, Faraldo’s stock is already on the way up.