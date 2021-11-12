Bellator 271 video: Valerie Loureda wins split decision, dances again to celebrate

@ValerieLouredaa took some time for a victory dance following her fight tonight. Check out the #Bellator271 @MonsterEnergy Prelims, fueled by @ampm LIVE NOW on the #Bellator App. https://t.co/yleh37GN23 pic.twitter.com/vI6PMEpYD0

After suffering the first loss of her pro MMA career, Valerie Loureda got back on track at Bellator 271 with a split decision over Taylor Turner.

Loureda earned scores of 29-28 and 30-27 with one judge dissenting for Turner via 29-28. Afterward, Loureda celebrated with her calling card, a post-fight dance, and joked to the camera, “I’m just an Instagram model.”

It was a solid result after Loureda was outpointed by Hannah Guy in her previous performance at Bellator 259. Facing an opponent with a sizable height and reach advantage, she used lateral movement to keep distance and shucked off repeated efforts to get her to the canvas.

When Loureda saw the opportunity, she planted her feet and tagged Turner with kicks to the body and heavy hooks. Several shots visibly cracked Turner, who continued to chase her opponent to little avail.

Loureda is now 4-1 as a pro and revives her stock as an up-and-coming Bellator star.

Check out the final seconds of the fight below courtesy of Bellator.