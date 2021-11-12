UFC Vegas 42 preview show: Billy Quarantillo breaks down Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Max Holloway enters his second fight of 2021 as a massive favorite against a high-level featherweight.

Holloway faced the returning Yair Rodriguez in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 42 event, which takes place at the APEX. Fellow 145er Billy Quarantillo — fresh off his entertaining battle with Shane Burgos at UFC 268 this past Saturday — breaks down the matchup, what he expects from Holloway, how he would guide Rodriguez heading into the fight, and more with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and E. Casey Leydon.

An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.